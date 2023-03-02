BreakingNews
Cobb officer involved in 2-vehicle crash near Marietta; injuries reported
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cobb officer involved in 2-vehicle crash near Marietta; injuries reported

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

A Cobb County police officer and another driver were involved in a crash near Marietta on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The officer sustained a minor injury in the crash on Atlanta Road at Bingham Street around 7 a.m., officials confirmed. The extent of the other driver’s injuries was unclear.

Police could not immediately say what led to the crash.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

At the scene, the patrol vehicle was situated in front of a fence with heavy damage to its front end. The other vehicle, a red Honda CR-V, had significant damage to its left side.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Police said they are still working through the investigation of the collision.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Deadly gang attack set in motion by guards at Phillips State Prison
3h ago

Credit: Nicole Craine/The New York Times

The Jolt: Georgia Senate to vote on ‘Buckhead City’ bills today
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
17h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
17h ago
The Latest

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: On-and-off rain showers today; more storms to come
2h ago
GBI: Man fatally shot while fleeing arrest in police vehicle; Ashburn cop injured
12h ago
Woman arrested in fatal DeKalb crash that killed mother of 3
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top