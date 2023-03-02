Cobb officer involved in 2-vehicle crash near Marietta; injuries reported

A Cobb County police officer and another driver were involved in a crash near Marietta on Thursday morning, authorities said.
The officer sustained a minor injury in the crash on Atlanta Road at Bingham Street around 7 a.m., officials confirmed. The extent of the other driver’s injuries was unclear.
Police could not immediately say what led to the crash.
At the scene, the patrol vehicle was situated in front of a fence with heavy damage to its front end. The other vehicle, a red Honda CR-V, had significant damage to its left side.
Police said they are still working through the investigation of the collision.
We are working to learn more.
