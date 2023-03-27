X

Cobb murder suspect strangled man, fought with officers, police say

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

After strangling a man, police said a Cobb County man then tried to fight with officers who arrived at his home.

Albert Anthony Reddick, 31, got into a fight with Diamante Crump on Friday at Reddick’s home near Marietta, his arrest warrant states. The fight continued until Reddick killed 30-year-old Crump, according to police.

“Said accused, Albert Reddick, did make an assault on the person of Diamante Crump, by choking said victim until he was unconscious, causing said victim to suffer visible and internal injuries, causing the death of said victim,” Reddick’s warrant states.

Cobb officers arrived at the Silver Leaf Drive home and attempted to arrest Reddick, his warrant states. But Reddick physically resisted and refused to comply with officers’ commands, police said.

Reddick was arrested early Saturday and charged with murder, aggravated assault and obstruction. He was being held without bond Monday in the Cobb jail, booking records show.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp rules out 2024 bid, keeps ‘open mind’ on GOP nominee 5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Should we worry about the Braves’ pitching?
1h ago

Credit: Steve Musco

Yale transfer E.J. Jarvis has interest in Georgia Tech
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER UPDATE: Residents near Spalding reservoir evacuated; dam could fail
10m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER UPDATE: Residents near Spalding reservoir evacuated; dam could fail
10m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez & Seth Wenig

What Trump’s expected indictment in New York means for Fulton inquiry
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER UPDATE: Residents near Spalding reservoir evacuated; dam could fail
10m ago
Cops: Ex-boyfriend arrested in strangling death of Gwinnett woman
2h ago
GBI: Atlanta motorcyclist shot by Gordon County deputies after high-speed chase
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Photos provided

‘Keep Swinging #44′: Braves unveil Hank Aaron tribute uniforms
3h ago
From 2019: Atlantans make trip to Ghana’s ‘Door of No Return’
How to help the people affected by the Mississippi tornadoes
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top