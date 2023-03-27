Cobb murder suspect strangled man, fought with officers, police say

Albert Anthony Reddick, 31, got into a fight with Diamante Crump on Friday at Reddick’s home near Marietta, his arrest warrant states. The fight continued until Reddick killed 30-year-old Crump, according to police.

“Said accused, Albert Reddick, did make an assault on the person of Diamante Crump, by choking said victim until he was unconscious, causing said victim to suffer visible and internal injuries, causing the death of said victim,” Reddick’s warrant states.