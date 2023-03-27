Cobb murder suspect strangled man, fought with officers, police say

After strangling a man, police said a Cobb County man then tried to fight with officers who arrived at his home.
Albert Anthony Reddick, 31, got into a fight with Diamante Crump on Friday at Reddick’s home near Marietta, his arrest warrant states. The fight continued until Reddick killed 30-year-old Crump, according to police.
“Said accused, Albert Reddick, did make an assault on the person of Diamante Crump, by choking said victim until he was unconscious, causing said victim to suffer visible and internal injuries, causing the death of said victim,” Reddick’s warrant states.
Cobb officers arrived at the Silver Leaf Drive home and attempted to arrest Reddick, his warrant states. But Reddick physically resisted and refused to comply with officers’ commands, police said.
Reddick was arrested early Saturday and charged with murder, aggravated assault and obstruction. He was being held without bond Monday in the Cobb jail, booking records show.
