Cobb murder suspect arrested after 4 months on the run

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

He’s accused of shooting and killing a man near the pool at a Cobb County apartment complex four months ago. In September, a grand jury indicted Tavis Lavon Crankfield on murder charges.

But Crankfield remained on the run until Wednesday, when he was arrested and booked into the Cobb jail, according to police. He led investigators on a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry and Delk roads before being taken into custody.

Cobb police said witness statements and tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest.

“This four-month-old case is a testament to the dedication, determination and cooperation of the men and women from different law enforcement agencies to help capture a dangerous fugitive,” Deputy Chief Steve Kucynda said in a statement. “We are proud to have a strong working partnership with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service. Additionally, we are grateful for our citizens and their continued support of the Cobb County Police Department. Thank you to all who assisted with the apprehension of Tavis Crankfield.”

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Crankfield faces six charges in the July 17 death of 21-year-old Jason Stephen Escoffrey at the Highlands of West Village, near Smyrna. He was indicted Sept. 22 on charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.

Crankfield “did unlawfully, with malice aforethought, cause the death of Jason Escoffrey, a human being, by shooting him with a firearm,” the indictment states.

Escoffrey, a Rockdale County native, lived in Opelika, Alabama, at the time of his death. In addition to his parents and sister, he is survived by a twin brother, his obituary states.

No information was released on a possible motive in the case. Crankfield was being held without bond late Thursday.

In an unrelated case, Crankfield pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a gang charge and was sentenced to five years on probation, court records show.

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

