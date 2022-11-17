Cobb murder suspect arrested after 4 months on the run

Crankfield faces six charges in the July 17 death of 21-year-old Jason Stephen Escoffrey at the Highlands of West Village, near Smyrna. He was indicted Sept. 22 on charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.

Crankfield “did unlawfully, with malice aforethought, cause the death of Jason Escoffrey, a human being, by shooting him with a firearm,” the indictment states.

Escoffrey, a Rockdale County native, lived in Opelika, Alabama, at the time of his death. In addition to his parents and sister, he is survived by a twin brother, his obituary states.

No information was released on a possible motive in the case. Crankfield was being held without bond late Thursday.

In an unrelated case, Crankfield pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a gang charge and was sentenced to five years on probation, court records show.