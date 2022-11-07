Cobb mother indicted on lesser charge in toddler’s 2017 beating death

Initially, only Holmes was charged with felony murder. Then in 2018, Driver was indicted on a felony murder charge, according to court records.

The cases against the two remained open until January, when Holmes was convicted of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. He was sentenced to life plus 180 years in prison, court records show.

The following month, an attorney for Holmes filed a motion for a new trial, which is still pending. He is an inmate at Coffee Correctional Facility in Nicholls, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Driver is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 5, records show.