Cobb man, 75, convicted of molesting 6-year-old girl

Richard Harold Amos, who lives in Kennesaw, was arrested in May 2020 after a woman reported he had sexually assaulted her daughter, according to investigators. Amos touched the child with his hands under her clothes more than once, his arrest warrant states.

Following an investigation, Amos was arrested May 29, 2020, and has remained in the Cobb jail since, booking records show. He was indicted on the charge in February 2021.