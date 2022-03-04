Hamburger icon
Cobb man, 75, convicted of molesting 6-year-old girl

Richard Harold Amos was arrested in May 2020 after a woman reported he had sexually assaulted her daughter, according to Cobb County investigators.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A Cobb County jury has convicted a 75-year-old man of child molestation, the district attorney said Friday.

Richard Harold Amos, who lives in Kennesaw, was arrested in May 2020 after a woman reported he had sexually assaulted her daughter, according to investigators. Amos touched the child with his hands under her clothes more than once, his arrest warrant states.

Following an investigation, Amos was arrested May 29, 2020, and has remained in the Cobb jail since, booking records show. He was indicted on the charge in February 2021.

On Thursday, Amos was convicted of child molestation, the DA said.

After the jury’s verdict, Superior Court Chief Judge Robert D. Leonard sentenced Amos to serve 19 years in prison followed by a year on probation.

