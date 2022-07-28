Cobb County man accused of impersonating ‘HERO’ traffic cop

According to the statement, officers spotted him driving a Dodge Charger with emergency lights July 20. The cops pulled him over after he improperly pulled out of a parking lot on Lake Road, officials alleged.

When the police officers encountered Mackey, he was dressed in a law enforcement uniform that included a duty belt and equipment. He showed the officers a badge and told them he was an off-duty hero operator with the Georgia Department of Transportation. The officers initially cited Mackey for unlawful operation of an emergency vehicle and released him from the scene, police said. Acworth police continued to investigate the incident and obtained a warrant for Mackey’s arrest.