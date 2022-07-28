ajc logo
Cobb County man accused of impersonating ‘HERO’ traffic cop

A Kennesaw man was charged in connection with allegation of impersonating a police officer.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

A Kennesaw man was dressed in a police uniform, driving a car outfitted with emergency lights and displayed a badge when Acworth officers stopped him earlier this month.

The man told police he was a “hero” officer, or highway emergency response operator dispatched to traffic-related incidents throughout metro Atlanta. But according to authorities, he was a fraud.

Jerardson Roshad Mackey, 33, was arrested on a felony charge of impersonating a public officer or employee, the Acworth Police Department announced in a statement Wednesday.

According to the statement, officers spotted him driving a Dodge Charger with emergency lights July 20. The cops pulled him over after he improperly pulled out of a parking lot on Lake Road, officials alleged.

When the police officers encountered Mackey, he was dressed in a law enforcement uniform that included a duty belt and equipment. He showed the officers a badge and told them he was an off-duty hero operator with the Georgia Department of Transportation. The officers initially cited Mackey for unlawful operation of an emergency vehicle and released him from the scene, police said. Acworth police continued to investigate the incident and obtained a warrant for Mackey’s arrest.

Mackey turned himself in to authorities Friday and was released from jail Saturday morning on $2,500 bond, online jail records show.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

