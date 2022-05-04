BreakingNews
Cleanup crews clear debris after vehicle rams into Mableton CVS Pharmacy

Classic Glass workers Dustin Peterson (left) and Brandon Tallaksen clean up broken glass and debris left after a vehicle plowed into a Mableton Parkway CVS Pharmacy on Monday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Workers at a Cobb County CVS Pharmacy are left to clean up glass and debris after a large vehicle plowed into the building Wednesday morning.

Cobb police did not immediately release any details, but Brandon Tallaksen with Classic Glass and Door was helping clean and said he got a call around 3:30 a.m. saying a truck ran through the CVS on the corner of Mableton Parkway and Old Alabama Road.

“So we did our best to get down here and get it cleaned up and get some material up for them,” Tallaksen said.

A vehicle plowed into a Mableton Parkway CVS Pharmacy on Monday morning, shattering glass. An ATM was left broken in the parking lot.

Crumbled bricks and broken glass were strewn across the ground where the vehicle collided with the wall. Metal paneling was pulled out of the wall, along with what appeared to be an ATM. An overturned drink cooler also lay in just inside the building.

Tallaksen said his crew will work to secure the opening with some plywood and two-by-fours, just to “make sure that nobody else can get in there unless, of course, they bring another truck. You know, we can’t do much about that,” he said.

That should hold things over until brick masons can get there to rebuild the wall, and Tallaksen’s crew will return to frame in new glass.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

