Clayton murder suspect kills himself in area of earlier shooting, cops say

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

A Clayton County murder suspect is dead after police say he shot himself Saturday in an area of Jonesboro where he was accused of killing a woman just two days earlier.

Jercory Brown, 43, was wanted in connection with a domestic-related slaying Thursday in the 500 block of Valley Hill Road, according to Clayton police. Officers responded to a person shot call around 5:30 p.m. and found Shatieka Floyd, 40, dead inside a running vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, Brown had seen Floyd driving on Valley Hill Road and decided to ram her vehicle and shoot at her. He then drove away in a wrecker vehicle which he abandoned on Tara Boulevard, located a few miles away to the east. The suspect evaded law enforcement for the next two days.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Police partnered with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to capture Brown, and warrants were obtained for malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

On Saturday, just after 5 p.m., police again responded to the 500 block of Valley Hill Road, this time for a report that Brown was threatening to take his own life.

When officers arrived, they approached Brown sitting in a box truck, and he shot himself in the head, police said.

Brown was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

