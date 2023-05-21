Clayton murder suspect kills himself in area of earlier shooting, cops say

Jercory Brown, 43, was wanted in connection with a domestic-related slaying Thursday in the 500 block of Valley Hill Road, according to Clayton police. Officers responded to a person shot call around 5:30 p.m. and found Shatieka Floyd, 40, dead inside a running vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, Brown had seen Floyd driving on Valley Hill Road and decided to ram her vehicle and shoot at her. He then drove away in a wrecker vehicle which he abandoned on Tara Boulevard, located a few miles away to the east. The suspect evaded law enforcement for the next two days.