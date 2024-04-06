Clayton jail detainee dies after medical emergency, sheriff says

A Clayton County inmate died Friday after having a medical emergency at the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Jason Sanford was brought into custody at the jail along Tara Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on charges of giving a false name, authorities stated. He was initially assessed by jail medical staff and cleared to enter the jail, officials added.

Less than an hour later, the sheriff’s office said Sanford complained of back and wrist pain and was again seen by medical staff at the jail. He was then placed into an intake holding cell to complete the booking process.