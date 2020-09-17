Clayton deputy fired for punching detainee had recently joined the force

Riddick said Walker continued to struggle with them and bit Myers on the thigh. On cell phone video clips that have circulated in the days since the incident, Myers is heard saying Walker bit his hand. Riddick used his Taser on Walker, the report said.

“Myself and Deputy Myers grabbed Walker and attempted to place him into handcuffs,” Riddick wrote. “Walker continued to fight and resist arrest by kicking, elbowing, head butting and biting.”

Riddick said he and Myers ended up punching Walker “due to Walker trying to get back up and move around.”

Shean Williams said he was outraged by the way deputies handled the arrest.

“Our client ends up being beaten in his face and throughout his body to the point he goes unconscious,” said the attorney, “all because of an alleged traffic violation.”

Riddick is still employed by the sheriff’s office.

Myers was fired two days after the incident. Records show he has faced no disciplinary action prior to his firing. Before joining the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, he worked for two years with the Savannah Police Department.

On his application for Clayton, he said he dealt well with stressful situations.

“I am a great team player, highly motivated, quick thinking for stress and reacting to stressful situations," he said. "I am able to quickly and effectively take control of a situation. I am fair and unbiased in my policing. I am extremely aggressive and proactive in my policing abilities.”

-Data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this report.