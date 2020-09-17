Clayton deputy fired for punching detainee had recently joined the force

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the name and personnel file of the deputy, since fired, who was filmed beating a passenger after a recent traffic stop.
Brandon Myers had been with the agency since November and had earned no commendations or admonitions until last week when Sheriff Victor Hill fired for beating Roderick Walker, according to department records. Videos of the incident led many to accuse racism because the deputy is white and Walker is Black.
Walker, 26, had been a passenger in a Jeep when it was pulled over. Walker, whose attorney has said he did nothing wrong, declined to give Myers his name or license because he wasn’t driving and he was asked to step out of the car.
Another deputy involved in the arrest, D. Riddick, filed a written report that said Walker tried to run away when he tried put handcuffs on him.
After the deputies got Walker on the ground, he elbowed Riddick in the face, “causing my nose and lip to bleed,” Riddick wrote.
Riddick said Walker continued to struggle with them and bit Myers on the thigh. On cell phone video clips that have circulated in the days since the incident, Myers is heard saying Walker bit his hand. Riddick used his Taser on Walker, the report said.
“Myself and Deputy Myers grabbed Walker and attempted to place him into handcuffs,” Riddick wrote. “Walker continued to fight and resist arrest by kicking, elbowing, head butting and biting.”
Riddick said he and Myers ended up punching Walker “due to Walker trying to get back up and move around.”
Shean Williams said he was outraged by the way deputies handled the arrest.
“Our client ends up being beaten in his face and throughout his body to the point he goes unconscious,” said the attorney, “all because of an alleged traffic violation.”
Riddick is still employed by the sheriff’s office.
Myers was fired two days after the incident. Records show he has faced no disciplinary action prior to his firing. Before joining the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, he worked for two years with the Savannah Police Department.
On his application for Clayton, he said he dealt well with stressful situations.
“I am a great team player, highly motivated, quick thinking for stress and reacting to stressful situations," he said. "I am able to quickly and effectively take control of a situation. I am fair and unbiased in my policing. I am extremely aggressive and proactive in my policing abilities.”
-Data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this report.