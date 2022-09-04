ajc logo
X

Clayton County police seek help investigating 7-year-old’s hit-and-run death

Clayton County police need help investigating a hit-and-run that left a 7-year-old dead Sunday morning.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Clayton County police need help investigating a hit-and-run that left a 7-year-old dead Sunday morning.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Clayton County police are pleading with the public for help gathering details about a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Tara Boulevard and Southside Commercial Parkway around 2:30 a.m. and found the child already dead, according to a news release.

Investigators have been unable to develop any leads in the case, police said. No information was available on why the child may have been along the highway at that time.

“We are desperately asking for the public’s assistance,” department spokesperson Sgt. Julia Isaac said. “If you were traveling on Tara Boulevard around that time, you may not have realized you hit someone. We are urging you to give us a call if you remember any details while you were traveling in that area.”

It was not clear if the person responsible would face any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Could Georgia Tech’s roster turnover be a positive?11h ago
GBI: Shotgun-wielding man, 77, killed by deputy in Baldwin County
18h ago
5 things we learned from Georgia’s domination of Ducks
1h ago
What if UGA is - gulp - better than last year?
14h ago
What if UGA is - gulp - better than last year?
14h ago
Two blocked punts ruin Georgia State’s upset dreams at South Carolina
7h ago
The Latest
GBI: Shotgun-wielding man, 77, killed by deputy in Baldwin County
18h ago
Gainesville mother charged in 6-year-old daughter’s death after wreck
21h ago
19-year-old charged in DeKalb fatal shooting during gun purchase, officials say
22h ago
Featured
Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley blows out his candle getting a surprise birthday celebration before kickoff against Oregon in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
16h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top