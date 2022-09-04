Clayton County police seek help investigating 7-year-old’s hit-and-run death

Clayton County police are pleading with the public for help gathering details about a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Tara Boulevard and Southside Commercial Parkway around 2:30 a.m. and found the child already dead, according to a news release.
Investigators have been unable to develop any leads in the case, police said. No information was available on why the child may have been along the highway at that time.
“We are desperately asking for the public’s assistance,” department spokesperson Sgt. Julia Isaac said. “If you were traveling on Tara Boulevard around that time, you may not have realized you hit someone. We are urging you to give us a call if you remember any details while you were traveling in that area.”
It was not clear if the person responsible would face any charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
