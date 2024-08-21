Crime & Public Safety

Clayton County police officer accused of stealing Norfolk Southern property

A Clayton County police officer was arrested after authorities said he was seen on video taking property belonging to Atlanta-based railway Norfolk Southern.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

A Clayton County police officer was arrested after authorities said he was seen on video taking property belonging to Atlanta-based railway Norfolk Southern.
A Clayton County police officer was jailed on a theft charge Monday after officials said he was seen on video taking property belonging to Atlanta-based railway Norfolk Southern.

Officer Jordan Sidney was arrested and charged with theft of lost or mislaid property and violating his oath of office, the Clayton County Police Department said.

An investigation began late last month when the department was contacted by Norfolk Southern Railway Police about theft from the railway line. Sidney was seen on video removing property belonging to the company, authorities said.

Officials did not say what was allegedly taken, only that an investigation involving the police department, the railway police and the district attorney’s office “revealed sufficient probable cause” that Sidney violated both the law and his agency’s policies.

State records show he has been with Clayton County Police Department since July 2019. The department declined to release more information about the case or Sidney’s employment status. A spokeswoman for the rail line also declined to provide additional details.

Sidney is currently free on bond.

— AJC data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this article.

