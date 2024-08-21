Clayton County police officer accused of stealing Norfolk Southern property

A Clayton County police officer was jailed on a theft charge Monday after officials said he was seen on video taking property belonging to Atlanta-based railway Norfolk Southern.

Officer Jordan Sidney was arrested and charged with theft of lost or mislaid property and violating his oath of office, the Clayton County Police Department said.

An investigation began late last month when the department was contacted by Norfolk Southern Railway Police about theft from the railway line. Sidney was seen on video removing property belonging to the company, authorities said.