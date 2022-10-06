ajc logo
X

Clayton County police ask for help locating rape, child molestation suspect

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County police are turning to the public for help in locating a man wanted on multiple sexual offenses, including rape.

Investigators did not release any details about the cases but said the suspect, 52-year-old Tony “Curtis” McKay, is known to drive a 2014 silver Ford F150 with tag number CQT7970. He is described as 6-foot-2 and about 215 pounds.

McKay faces charges of rape, statutory rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation. Police did not say when the alleged offenses took place.

Anyone with information about McKay’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Clayton County police at 770-477-3747 or the case detective at 770-473-5483.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘They’re desperate’: Herschel Walker denies abortion reports2h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke
1h ago

Tex McIver seeks bond after overturned murder conviction
3h ago

Credit: Law

Investigation finds judge was attorney on cases he presided over in court
7h ago

Credit: Law

Investigation finds judge was attorney on cases he presided over in court
7h ago

Credit: Ellen M. Banner

To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

Jefferson High mourns loss of football player killed at Gwinnett mall
11m ago
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
13m ago
Woman escapes Gwinnett apartment blaze after being awakened by firefighters
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
20h ago
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top