Clayton County police ask for help locating rape, child molestation suspect

Clayton County police are turning to the public for help in locating a man wanted on multiple sexual offenses, including rape.
Investigators did not release any details about the cases but said the suspect, 52-year-old Tony “Curtis” McKay, is known to drive a 2014 silver Ford F150 with tag number CQT7970. He is described as 6-foot-2 and about 215 pounds.
McKay faces charges of rape, statutory rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation. Police did not say when the alleged offenses took place.
Anyone with information about McKay’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Clayton County police at 770-477-3747 or the case detective at 770-473-5483.
