Clayton County man sentenced to life without parole in wife’s 2018 beating death

At trial this month, the Clayton County medical examiner testified that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to her head and body, causing depressed skull fractures, hemorrhaging in the brain, a broken wrist and a fractured hyoid bone — a U-shaped bone at the base of the jaw that supports the tongue and is vital to speech.

Prosecutors said Harris’ cellphone location data placed him at the victim’s home at the time of the killing, and a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured his 2001 Mercedes convertible driving away from the scene. Investigators also found blood on the driver’s-side floor mat of Harris’ car, which was a match to his wife’s DNA.

After the week-long trial, the jury found Harris guilty of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated stalking.

Clayton County Superior Court Judge Aaron Mason sentenced Harris to life without parole plus 60 years.

“We sincerely hope that this conviction brings some level of peace to the loved ones of the victim,” DA Tasha Mosley said in a statement. “As citizens, we may all rest just a little easier knowing that a violent offender is off the streets for good. As always, my office will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of all Clayton County citizens.”