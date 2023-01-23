ajc logo
X

Clayton County man sentenced to life without parole in wife’s 2018 beating death

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Clayton County man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after brutally beating his wife to death in 2018, the district attorney’s office announced Monday.

Jermaine Lamarr Harris, 50, was arrested in July 2018 after police discovered his wife’s beaten, lifeless body in her home. The couple were in the middle of divorce proceedings, and she had an active protective order against Harris that prohibited any contact with her, authorities said at the time.

She was killed just days before the final divorce hearing, prosecutors said.

By November 2018, Harris was released on a $10,000 bond. He was later indicted on additional charges and re-arrested in September 2019 after a brief SWAT standoff at a home in Macon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

ExploreMan accused of murder in Clayton County back in jail on new charges

According to prosecutors, Harris and his wife had been married for a decade and were living separately at the time of the slaying. Over the years, she had confided in a few close friends and family members about Harris’ physical, verbal and financial abuse, they said.

At trial this month, the Clayton County medical examiner testified that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to her head and body, causing depressed skull fractures, hemorrhaging in the brain, a broken wrist and a fractured hyoid bone — a U-shaped bone at the base of the jaw that supports the tongue and is vital to speech.

Prosecutors said Harris’ cellphone location data placed him at the victim’s home at the time of the killing, and a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured his 2001 Mercedes convertible driving away from the scene. Investigators also found blood on the driver’s-side floor mat of Harris’ car, which was a match to his wife’s DNA.

After the week-long trial, the jury found Harris guilty of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated stalking.

Clayton County Superior Court Judge Aaron Mason sentenced Harris to life without parole plus 60 years.

“We sincerely hope that this conviction brings some level of peace to the loved ones of the victim,” DA Tasha Mosley said in a statement. “As citizens, we may all rest just a little easier knowing that a violent offender is off the streets for good. As always, my office will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of all Clayton County citizens.”

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player arrested on domestic violence charges3m ago

Georgia lawmakers take fresh aim at special-interest tax breaks
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Media coalition: Make Fulton County special grand jury report public
1h ago

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Bradley’s Buzz: Burrow’s Bengals leave Atlanta AFC-less
3h ago

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Bradley’s Buzz: Burrow’s Bengals leave Atlanta AFC-less
3h ago

Ex Atlanta police officer charged with murder wants case moved to federal court
2h ago
The Latest

Man killed in Brookhaven apartment shootout identified, suspect charged
31m ago
Ex Atlanta police officer charged with murder wants case moved to federal court
2h ago
Man killed in Gwinnett apartment complex shooting following argument, police say
3h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

INDEPTH: Atlanta’s homicides are up for third year in a row
Out-of-state protesters in spotlight with arrests, violence in Atlanta
20h ago
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top