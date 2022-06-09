ajc logo
Clayton County man arrested after video surfaces of dog punched, dragged

A Clayton County man who was identified by police as Michael Gibbs appears to drag a pit bull after punching it in the head.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

A man accused of violently abusing a dog in Clayton County has been arrested, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The incident was recorded and posted on Nextdoor, a hyperlocal social networking service for neighborhoods, and then sent to Lovejoy police and the Clayton County Humane Society. The video, obtained by Channel 2, appears to show a man approaching a pit bull, punching it and then dragging it away by its collar.

Police identified the man in the video as Michael Gibbs, the news station reported. He was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

Lovejoy police did not respond to an inquiry from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more details about the case.

The dog was removed from the home and is in the care of Clayton County Animal Control, Channel 2 reported.

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

