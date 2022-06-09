Clayton County man arrested after video surfaces of dog punched, dragged

The incident was recorded and posted on Nextdoor, a hyperlocal social networking service for neighborhoods, and then sent to Lovejoy police and the Clayton County Humane Society. The video, obtained by Channel 2, appears to show a man approaching a pit bull, punching it and then dragging it away by its collar.

Police identified the man in the video as Michael Gibbs, the news station reported. He was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.