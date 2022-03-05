Clash in Clarkston food shop ends in fatal shooting

Mohamadzahirbin Mohamadfazal, 60, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, said Clarkston police spokesperson Sgt. Dustin Bulcher.

His charges stem from a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. at a Stop & Save Food Mart on North Indian Creek Drive. According to a news release, the victim was a 32-year-old man who was the store’s clerk.