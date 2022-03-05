Hamburger icon
Clash in Clarkston food shop ends in fatal shooting

Mohamadzahirbin Mohamadfazal, 60, is accused of shooting a Clarkston store clerk dead during an argument in the store late Friday night, according to police.

Mohamadzahirbin Mohamadfazal, 60, is accused of shooting a Clarkston store clerk dead during an argument in the store late Friday night, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago
60-year-old suspect arrested

A convenience store clerk was shot dead during an argument with a customer at a Clarkston food mart late Friday, and investigators have arrested a man connected to the killing, police said.

Mohamadzahirbin Mohamadfazal, 60, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, said Clarkston police spokesperson Sgt. Dustin Bulcher.

His charges stem from a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. at a Stop & Save Food Mart on North Indian Creek Drive. According to a news release, the victim was a 32-year-old man who was the store’s clerk.

Police said he and Mohamadfazal got into an argument that escalated to the point that the victim was shot and killed. Detectives described it as a “random act of violence,” Bulcher said in the release.

Mohamadfazal fled before police arrived and found the unconscious victim in the store with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers tried to save the man’s life but he died when paramedics arrived.

DeKalb County police encountered Mohamadfazal after he was involved in a crash not far from the food mart. Officers took him into custody when they realized he matched the description of the suspect who fled the convenience store, according to investigators.

Police did not release the victim’s identity Saturday pending next of kin notification.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

