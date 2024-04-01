Clarkston man sentenced to life in 2021 fatal shooting of friend

A Clarkston man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing his friend who he said had previously stabbed him, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Phun Kam, 36, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the 2021 shooting of 29-year-old Hrin Thawng.

On May 9 of that year, Thawng visited Kam at an apartment complex on Northern Avenue near Clarkston, according to prosecutors. Kam shot him “because Thawng had stabbed Kam several months earlier,” officials said.