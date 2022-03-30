ajc logo
Cherokee couple were on drugs when mom rolled over and smothered baby, cops say

Railey Breann Smelley, 23, and Conor Alberto Catalan, 22, were both charged in connection with their baby's death.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

The parents of a 6-week-old were under the influence of drugs when the mother rolled over and smothered the baby five months ago, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The baby, whose name was not released, was found dead in a Canton-area apartment Oct. 30, according to spokesman Capt. Jay Baker.

“An investigation revealed the mother rolled over on the infant who was sleeping in the bed and caused the child to smother,” Baker said in an emailed statement. “It was also determined that the mother and father were under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the incident.”

An autopsy on the infant listed the death as “accidental by asphyxiation,” authorities said.

Railey Breann Smelley, 23, of Canton, was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of drug possession. Conor Alberto Catalan, 22, also of Canton, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and drug possession.

Both turned themselves in Tuesday morning at the Cherokee jail. Smelley remained in custody Wednesday without bond, the sheriff’s office said. Catalan was released Tuesday evening on a $9,800 bond.

