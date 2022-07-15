Chandra Kemp moved to feel safer and was shot while making dinner

But as she stood in her kitchen making dinner, a bullet flew through a window and struck the 49-year-old in the back. Kemp died 11 days later on Jan. 10, becoming the city’s third homicide of the year.

“Miss Chan,” as neighbors called her, had health issues and had survived several heart attacks, said her neighbor, Kawanna Harris. Harris and her older children often checked on Kemp and made sure she was okay, sometimes helping her up the stairs to her apartment.