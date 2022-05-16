Cartersville man arrested after allegedly shooting at Canton home 5 times

A woman called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report shots being fired at her house in the Carmichael Farms subdivision, according to a news release. Deputies arrived and found the home had been struck five times, with one of the bullets going through a window and later being found in a walk-in closet, though no one was injured. Five shell casings were also found in the road.

Deputies spoke with the homeowner, who said she had no idea who would shoot at her house or why, the release states.