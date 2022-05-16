Cartersville man arrested after allegedly shooting at Canton home 5 times

A Cartersville man is facing charges after police say he fired multiple shots at a Canton home last week, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
A woman called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report shots being fired at her house in the Carmichael Farms subdivision, according to a news release. Deputies arrived and found the home had been struck five times, with one of the bullets going through a window and later being found in a walk-in closet, though no one was injured. Five shell casings were also found in the road.
Deputies spoke with the homeowner, who said she had no idea who would shoot at her house or why, the release states.
Detectives soon identified 29-year-old Timothy Gregory as a suspect and arrested him Friday in Cartersville. Three firearms were found in his home, including one that matched the caliber of the shell casings found at the house on Carmichael Circle, according to the release.
Officials are still working to determine a motive. Gregory went to high school with one of the owners of the home, but it doesn’t appear they had any contact since that time, the release states.
Gregory is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm near a road, first-degree criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of a license plate. He is being held in the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.
About the Author