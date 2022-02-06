Carrollton police searching for kidnapped 4-year-old

Carrollton police are looking for a 4-year-old girl who they say was kidnapped from a hotel Sunday morning.
Authorities said Rodricus Deonta Burton took Raven Burton around 5 a.m. from a Rodeway Inn.
Rodricus Burton is driving a silver Honda Accord with a Louisiana license plate number 566 FCX, police said in a Facebook post. Burton has a history of domestic violence and is possibly headed back to Louisiana. Police did not provide any details on the relationship between Rodricus and Raven Burton.
Anyone who sees the vehicle, Raven or Burton is asked to call 911 immediately.
