Caretaker who vanished mid-trial gets 20 years in elder abuse case

The 64-year-old was on the run eight days before she was captured returning to her home.

With increased security in the courtroom Monday, Knight was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole. The conviction was a huge relief for Conner’s relatives, who had waited nearly three and a half years for the case to be resolved.

“We are overjoyed,” Scott said after the sentencing.

She described her grandmother as a remarkable and caring woman who still managed to take care of herself even after being diagnosed with dementia.

“She was independent, on her own, but had caregivers to keep her company for the most part,” Scott said. “She did all her own cleaning and everything, but once that happened she was no longer mobile. She just declined from there.”

Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

Scott said while nothing can bring her grandmother back, her family hopes to prevent something like this from happening to other seniors. Since Conner’s death, they started a nonprofit organization aimed at helping older residents in the community and preventing elder abuse.

Scott said the organization, called “Bright” after her grandmother’s nickname, plans to serve 400 families over the Thanksgiving holiday.