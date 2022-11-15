Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing $100K from couple in Hall County

Hailey Starr Mauldin was acting as an in-home caregiver for a 68-year-old Barrow County woman, and eventually befriended the woman and her husband and assumed the woman’s power of attorney, the Hall sheriff’s office said. Though the 28-year-old had known the victims for a few years, authorities said it was not until 2022 that the alleged thefts occurred.

The sheriff’s office said Mauldin convinced the victims to sell their home in Barrow and move to a residence in Hall County she said was lease-to-own when it was actually just a rental property.