ajc logo
X

Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing $100K from couple in Hall County

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A woman was arrested Monday after Hall County authorities said she stole more than $100,000 from a couple.

Hailey Starr Mauldin was acting as an in-home caregiver for a 68-year-old Barrow County woman, and eventually befriended the woman and her husband and assumed the woman’s power of attorney, the Hall sheriff’s office said. Though the 28-year-old had known the victims for a few years, authorities said it was not until 2022 that the alleged thefts occurred.

The sheriff’s office said Mauldin convinced the victims to sell their home in Barrow and move to a residence in Hall County she said was lease-to-own when it was actually just a rental property.

At some point, Mauldin gained access to one of the couple’s bank accounts and used their money for personal purchases, according to authorities. She is also accused of obtaining a loan under the woman’s name and leasing a vehicle in the husband’s name.

At some point, a relative of the victims alerted law enforcement.

Mauldin, who is facing charges of elderly exploitation, remains in the Hall jail without bond.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire right-handed pitcher in second trade with Rangers in past week 46m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
10h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
4h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia faces suit over ban on Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 injured in shooting near Tucker moving company warehouse
1h ago
Man critically injured in shooting at Midtown apartment building
1h ago
Woman shot during suspected robbery outside East Point beauty shop
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
11m ago
Holiday travel guide to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Int’l Airport
2h ago
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top