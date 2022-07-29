BreakingNews
UPDATE: Children, driver injured in I-20 wreck involving school bus in Douglas
Car break-in suspects arrested in Rockdale, tied to incidents in Cobb, DeKalb

The two suspects were arrested near a Walmart on Fairington Road in Lithonia.

Credit: Henri Hollis

The two suspects were arrested near a Walmart on Fairington Road in Lithonia.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Two suspects were arrested this week after the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they were linked to more than 30 incidents involving vehicle break-ins and fraudulent financial transactions.

Quentin Little, 31, and Sandra Cummings, 28, were arrested near a Walmart on Fairington Road in Lithonia after a brief foot chase, authorities said in a news release.

Their arrests come after multiple stakeouts were conducted near the Daniels Bridge area “to reduce the likelihood of victimization and to apprehend the subjects committing these crimes,” according to the release.

Both suspects also have active warrants in Cobb and DeKalb counties, the sheriff’s office said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to those agencies for more information.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

