Canton man convicted of multiple sex crimes against child, gets life in prison

Johnathan Collins, 39, “repeatedly violated a little girl over a period of weeks, escalating his behavior when he knew she would keep a secret,” Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope said in a statement. “He abused her trust, stole her innocence, and scared her into silence. Nine months after he committed his crimes, this little girl had the courage to begin to disclose the nightmare she endured at his hands.”

The girl, whose age was not disclosed, had been visiting Collins that summer but confided in a third-grade classmate the following year in May, prosecutors said. That friend then told a teacher, and the school alerted law enforcement to the allegations.