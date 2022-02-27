Brookhaven apartment fire displaces 11 families

A fire destroyed an eight-unit apartment building Saturday night, causing 11 families to be displaced, according to officials.
Red Cross disaster action team volunteers responded to the fire at the Parke Towne North Apartments on the 1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way in Brookhaven.
Volunteers helped the displaced families, about 40 people, at the scene with temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items.
More people are expected to be displaced since some of the apartment residents were not home at the time of the fire, officials said.
Further details on the fire were not immediately available from DeKalb County fire department officials.
