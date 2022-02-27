Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Brookhaven apartment fire displaces 11 families

ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
29 minutes ago

A fire destroyed an eight-unit apartment building Saturday night, causing 11 families to be displaced, according to officials.

Red Cross disaster action team volunteers responded to the fire at the Parke Towne North Apartments on the 1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way in Brookhaven.

Volunteers helped the displaced families, about 40 people, at the scene with temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items.

More people are expected to be displaced since some of the apartment residents were not home at the time of the fire, officials said.

Further details on the fire were not immediately available from DeKalb County fire department officials.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police identify man found dead near Atlanta Beltline
1h ago
Police seek help identifying suspects in SW Atlanta gas station assault
2h ago
Youth arrested in Atlanta 9-year-old boy’s shooting death
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top