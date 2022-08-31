BREAKING: Wanted suspect resists arrest, prompts SWAT standoff in DeKalb, cops say

A SWAT standoff is underway Wednesday afternoon in DeKalb County after a wanted suspect resisted arrest, authorities said.
Few details on the incident were immediately available, but the sheriff’s office said it asked the DeKalb SWAT team to assist in serving a warrant. According to Channel 2 Action News, officials have swarmed a home along Longwood Court in Lithonia.
“Negotiations are in process with the suspect, who is resisting arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect, who has not been identified publicly, is wanted on charges of terroristic threats and violation of a family violence order. No injuries have been reported and officials have not said if the suspect is armed.
It appears the garage door has been damaged, Channel 2 reported, but officials have not said how that happened.
