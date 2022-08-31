BreakingNews
BREAKING: Wanted suspect resists arrest, prompts SWAT standoff in DeKalb, cops say
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Wanted suspect resists arrest, prompts SWAT standoff in DeKalb, cops say

A SWAT standoff is underway in DeKalb County after a suspect resisted arrest, authorities said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
A SWAT standoff is underway in DeKalb County after a suspect resisted arrest, authorities said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 26 minutes ago

A SWAT standoff is underway Wednesday afternoon in DeKalb County after a wanted suspect resisted arrest, authorities said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but the sheriff’s office said it asked the DeKalb SWAT team to assist in serving a warrant. According to Channel 2 Action News, officials have swarmed a home along Longwood Court in Lithonia.

“Negotiations are in process with the suspect, who is resisting arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, who has not been identified publicly, is wanted on charges of terroristic threats and violation of a family violence order. No injuries have been reported and officials have not said if the suspect is armed.

It appears the garage door has been damaged, Channel 2 reported, but officials have not said how that happened.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Wellstar said to consider closing Atlanta Medical Center 3h ago
Why Georgia Democrats are searching for votes in deep-red areas
12h ago
BREAKING: I-285 lanes to close for 3rd night of inspections after crash, truck fire
47m ago
Atlanta races to house hundreds of people by year’s end
12h ago
Atlanta races to house hundreds of people by year’s end
12h ago
Whistleblower lawsuit against Fulton DA claims misuse of funds
5h ago
The Latest
Man released from prison in 2021 arrested in recent South Fulton shootings
3m ago
Cobb man arrested after pedestrian critically injured in NW Atlanta hit-and-run
25m ago
‘That boy didn’t deserve to be killed’: Police find man dead in NW Atlanta
1h ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top