BREAKING: UPS driver in critical condition after shooting at DeKalb shopping plaza

A UPS driver was shot Friday evening in DeKalb County during a verbal confrontation at a shopping plaza, police said.
Officers were called to the Indian Creek Crossing Shopping Center in the 4100 block of Redan Road just before 7 p.m. regarding a person shot call. At the scene, authorities found a UPS driver suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot, DeKalb police spokesperson Lt. Shane Smith said.
The driver, who Smith said is in his 30s, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
According to witnesses, Smith said the victim and another man got into a verbal dispute before the shooting. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving, according to Smith.
Smith did not say what the two were fighting about. Authorities remained at the scene hours after the shooting interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.
The shopping center is home to Food Depot and Family Dollar.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author