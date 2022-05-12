BREAKING: SWAT standoff underway at Cobb County apartment complex

A team of SWAT officers are stationed outside a Cobb County apartment complex on Thursday morning attempting to arrest a man who has barricaded himself inside.
The officers are using a loudspeaker to issue orders to the man at the Taylor Apartment Homes on Bellemeade Drive. Officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to the complex around 3 a.m. this morning before turning the scene over to Cobb County SWAT, according to Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy.
It was not known if the man was armed.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Multiple police vehicles are at the scene, but Bellemeade Drive is open to traffic. Apartment residents have gathered in a nearby playground to watch the standoff unfold.
Around 7:30 a.m., officers extended a long pole into a second-story apartment window. Using the loudspeaker, they have told the man he is under arrest and have asked him to come out peacefully.
