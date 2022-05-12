BreakingNews
BREAKING: SWAT standoff underway at Cobb County apartment complex
BREAKING: SWAT standoff underway at Cobb County apartment complex

Officers from multiple Cobb County jurisdictions responded to the Taylor Apartments on Thursday morning before turning the scene over to Cobb County SWAT.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A team of SWAT officers are stationed outside a Cobb County apartment complex on Thursday morning attempting to arrest a man who has barricaded himself inside.

The officers are using a loudspeaker to issue orders to the man at the Taylor Apartment Homes on Bellemeade Drive. Officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to the complex around 3 a.m. this morning before turning the scene over to Cobb County SWAT, according to Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

It was not known if the man was armed.

A Cobb County SWAT team is stationed outside the Taylor Apartments on Bellemeade Drive, where negotiators are attempting to arrest a barricaded man Thursday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Multiple police vehicles are at the scene, but Bellemeade Drive is open to traffic. Apartment residents have gathered in a nearby playground to watch the standoff unfold.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers extended a long pole into a second-story apartment window. Using the loudspeaker, they have told the man he is under arrest and have asked him to come out peacefully.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

