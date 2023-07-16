BREAKING: Suspect dead after killing 4 during rampage inside quiet subdivision

The suspected shooter accused of killing four people during a rampage inside a Henry County subdivision was killed on Sunday, officials said.

U.S. Marshals confirmed that 40-year-old Andre Longmore was fatally shot after shooting two law enforcement members during the manhunt. They were both injured.

Authorities said three men and one woman were killed during the gunfire inside the subdivision in Hampton on Saturday. The suspected shooter, 40-year-old Andre Longmore, allegedly opened fire at four different locations in the residential area, where hardly anyone is a stranger.