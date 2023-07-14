BREAKING: Suspect barricades in South Fulton home after fatal shooting

A suspect barricaded inside a South Fulton home is believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that unfolded directly outside on Thursday, police said.

The shooting outside the home located in the 6000 block of Lamp Post Place brought officers to the area around 5:30 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers said. At some point, the SWAT team was asked to assist. Rogers said it’s believed that at least one person is being held hostage inside the home as the suspect barricades.

Though the suspect is armed, authorities said there is no immediate threat to residents in the area. Shots have been fired by law enforcement, but Rogers did not say if anyone was struck by them.

The suspect is believed to have shot the person who was found dead on the road directly outside the home, according to Rogers. No details were provided on what may have led up to the shooting or how many people were involved.

The suspect and gunshot victim were not publicly identified.

