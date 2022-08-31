BREAKING: Shooting prompts heavy police presence in NW Atlanta neighborhood

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in northwest Atlanta, police confirmed.
A large contingent of officers, including the department’s homicide unit, have responded along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near James Jackson Parkway. A police spokesperson did not release further details about the investigation, and it was not clear if any injuries were reported.
Officers first responded to the 800 block of James Jackson Parkway around 7:30 a.m. on a report of a person down.
Investigators could be seen cordoning off part of the area with crime scene tape, and a woman covered her face as she cried just outside the scene’s perimeter.
