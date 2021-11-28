ajc logo
BREAKING: Shooting in NW Atlanta injures boy, 2 men

Two men and a boy were injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.
Two men and a boy were injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating after a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta left a boy and two men injured Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Middleton Road around 1:45 p.m. regarding a person shot. When officers arrived, they found “a juvenile male” and a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a press release.

Responding units began searching the area and found another man with a gunshot wound in the same complex in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle. Police did not say where the shooting occurred.

Grady EMS took all the victims to a hospital. Police did not say what condition the three were in.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities did not say if a suspect has been detained.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

ajc.com

Caroline Silva
Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News and Crime and Public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

