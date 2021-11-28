BREAKING: Shooting in NW Atlanta injures boy, 2 men

Atlanta police are investigating after a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta left a boy and two men injured Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Middleton Road around 1:45 p.m. regarding a person shot. When officers arrived, they found “a juvenile male” and a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a press release.
Responding units began searching the area and found another man with a gunshot wound in the same complex in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle. Police did not say where the shooting occurred.
Grady EMS took all the victims to a hospital. Police did not say what condition the three were in.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities did not say if a suspect has been detained.
