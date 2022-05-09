BreakingNews
BREAKING: Shooter on the run after 3 killed, 3 injured in DeKalb County
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Shooter on the run after 3 killed, 3 injured in DeKalb County

Three people were killed and three others injured after a shooting Sunday in DeKalb County, according to police. (Photo: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

caption arrowCaption
Three people were killed and three others injured after a shooting Sunday in DeKalb County, according to police. (Photo: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Six people were shot, killing three, at a DeKalb County condominium complex Sunday night, according to police.

Late Sunday, no suspects were in custody, according to Lt. Shane Smith with DeKalb police.

Around 7:50 p.m., 911 callers reported shots were fired at the Brandon Hill complex located in the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive, near Clarkston, Smith said. Officers arrived and found five people who had been shot, including three who had died. The two who survived were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, Smith said.

A sixth shooting victim arrived later at the hospital, police said.

The names of the victims were not released.

“The location has been secured and we have detectives on scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence,” Smith said in an emailed statement. “No suspects are currently detained.”

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
1 person injured in shooting at busy Brookhaven intersection
4h ago
Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting at DeKalb home
12h ago
Large fire at Gwinnett apartment complex displaces 20 residents
12h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top