BREAKING: Shooter on the run after 3 killed, 3 injured in DeKalb County

Six people were shot, killing three, at a DeKalb County condominium complex Sunday night, according to police.
Late Sunday, no suspects were in custody, according to Lt. Shane Smith with DeKalb police.
Around 7:50 p.m., 911 callers reported shots were fired at the Brandon Hill complex located in the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive, near Clarkston, Smith said. Officers arrived and found five people who had been shot, including three who had died. The two who survived were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, Smith said.
A sixth shooting victim arrived later at the hospital, police said.
The names of the victims were not released.
“The location has been secured and we have detectives on scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence,” Smith said in an emailed statement. “No suspects are currently detained.”
No further details about the shooting were immediately available.
