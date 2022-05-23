BREAKING: Ryan Duke gets 10 years for concealing Tara Grinstead’s death

“They can’t find Tara.”

Anita Gattis, Grinstead’s sister, said those four words were the ones that destroyed her family’s lives in October 2005. That was when Grinstead, a former beauty pageant queen, failed to show up in Irwin County High School classroom.

Her disappearance launched a massive search and made national headlines, but Grinstead was never found.

Despite an extensive investigation, no arrests were made in the case until February 2017. Duke was charged with her murder after an hours-long interview with the GBI during which he confessed, according to investigators.

“He confessed because he got caught,” Gattis told the court. “There is nothing sanctimonious about that.”

But during his trial, Duke said his confession was a lie. He claimed he was under the influence of drugs at the time and was scared of his former best friend, Bo Dukes. Within days of Duke being arrested, Dukes was also charged in the case.

In March 2019, Dukes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for concealing Grinstead’s death. Dukes initially claimed he didn’t know anything about the disappearance and death. Months later, Dukes confessed. He didn’t kill Grinstead but helped dispose of the body, on his uncle’s property, according to evidence at his trial.

After Dukes killed her, according to Duke, the two burned her body in a pecan orchard owned by the Dukes family. Bone fragments were located in the area but were so heavily charred that scientists were unable to extract DNA samples.

“Tara lost her life,” Connie Grinstead, Grinstead’s stepmother, said. “And that left a hole in our life that can never be filled. We will feel the pain of this loss for as long as we live.”