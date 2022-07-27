BREAKING: Robbery suspects sought in fatal shooting at South Fulton QuikPick

South Fulton police are searching for two suspects involved in a deadly armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday.
According to a police bulletin, the men held up two stores in South Fulton and shot a clerk dead at one of the robberies.
The duo first struck at a Dollar General in the 4800 block of Roosevelt Highway, according to officials. They then went to a QuikPick Foodmart about two miles away in the 5200 block of Welcome All Road.
The suspects, who have yet to be identified by authorities, robbed the QuikPick and shot the clerk as they left the food mart, police said in the bulletin. Investigators believe the men escaped in a bronze-colored, late-model Chevrolet Malibu, and may still be traveling in the vehicle.
The deceased clerk’s name was not released.
Officials did not specify what time of the day the incidents occurred. Both suspects were wearing one glove and had masks on during the robberies, according to police.
South Fulton police put out a bulletin asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. The department also released surveillance images of the masked men inside one of the stores.
Anyone with information on the armed robberies is asked to call South Fulton detectives at 470-809-7368. Tipsters who with info on the fatal shooting are asked to contact investigators at 470-240-1279.
