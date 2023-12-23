BREAKING | Police investigating shooting near Walmart in South Fulton

Law enforcement are at the scene of a shooting Friday evening near a Walmart in South Fulton.
Few details were immediately available, but police said they were called to a shopping complex that houses the grocery store in the 6100 block of Old National Highway on reports of a person shot. Officials said that residents and shoppers should expect heavy police presence and possible road closures.
Police did not confirm if someone had been shot or injured.
“There is no ongoing threat to the public and (it) appears to be an isolated incident,” officials said.
The area is also home to a Goodwill and several fast food restaurants.
We’re working to learn more.
