BREAKING: Person injured in shooting outside Plaza Theatre, police say

A shooting in the parking lot of Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre and shopping center left one person injured Monday afternoon, according to police.
Details are limited at this time, but officers got the call about a person shot just after 2:40 p.m. and rushed to the plaza at 1047 Ponce de Leon Avenue, a department spokesperson said. There, they found the victim, who was described as being alert.
Police did not disclose the extent of the person’s injuries, and it was not clear if they were taken to a hospital.
No other details have been released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest