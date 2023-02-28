BREAKING: Person fatally shot near Catholic Center at Atlanta University Center

A person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near an Atlanta University Center religious space, police said.
Authorities were called to the Lyke House Catholic Center along Beckwith Street at about 1:30 p.m. about a person shot call. Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police confirmed one person was shot to death.
Authorities did not say if the shooting happened near the building or inside. No details were released on a suspect.
The AU Center is made up of four Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the city: Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College.
