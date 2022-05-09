BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in NW Atlanta

Atlanta police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta on Monday morning.
The incident took place in the 300 block of Skipper Place in the Collier Heights neighborhood, police said. Officials confirmed the shooting involved an officer but have not released any other details.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
