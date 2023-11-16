BREAKING | Officer-involved shooting investigation underway at Cobb intersection

An intersection in Cobb County was swarmed by police Wednesday evening following a shooting involving law enforcement, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

According to authorities, the Cobb sheriff’s office is involved in the incident that happened near a Waffle House on South Cobb Drive near Windy Hill Road. An employee of the restaurant told Channel 2 that she heard gunshots, ran outside and saw a pickup truck in a ditch.

The truck was quickly surrounded by law enforcement vehicles and crime scene tape was strung up, the news station reported.

Details on the shooting have not been released. Parts of Windy Hill Road at the intersection of South Cobb Drive are shut down as the investigation continues, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Hospital director in Haiti says police rescued women and children after gangs surround...
1h ago
