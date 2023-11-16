BREAKING | Officer-involved shooting investigation underway at Cobb intersection

An intersection in Cobb County was swarmed by police Wednesday evening following a shooting involving law enforcement, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

According to authorities, the Cobb sheriff’s office is involved in the incident that happened near a Waffle House on South Cobb Drive near Windy Hill Road. An employee of the restaurant told Channel 2 that she heard gunshots, ran outside and saw a pickup truck in a ditch.

The truck was quickly surrounded by law enforcement vehicles and crime scene tape was strung up, the news station reported.