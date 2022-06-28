BREAKING: More charges for Paulding mother accused of killing 3 children

Darlene Brister, 40, was arrested late Friday after a 911 caller reported a Woodwind Drive home on fire in the Yorkville community, near the Polk County line. Inside the burning home, two of Brister’s seven children were already dead. A third died at the hospital, according to investigators.

Brister was initially charged with two counts of malice murder. On Tuesday, more charges were filed, including a third murder charge and arson, booking records showed. Brister remained in the Paulding jail, where she is being held without bond.