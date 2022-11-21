BREAKING: Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Clayton County

The Clayton County Police Department is asking people who live along Tara Glynn Drive in the southern part of the county to shelter in place after a suspect in a SWAT standoff is now on foot and is considered “armed and dangerous.”
The department has not said what prompted the standoff, which started Sunday night at a home on Elizabeth Lane, which runs into Tara Glynn Drive, according to Channel 2 Action News. The neighborhood is located just north of Lovejoy.
Police said people who live in the area should stay indoors until further notice. It is not clear how large the search area is or what the suspect is wanted for. No other details were released by police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
