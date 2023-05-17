BREAKING: Man shot off Howell Mill Road in west Midtown

One man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in west Midtown, Atlanta police said.
The shooting happened at 930 Howell Mill Road, according to police. The Brady Apartments and Superica West Midtown restaurant are located at the address.
A man, whose name was not released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, a police spokesperson said.
Investigators were gathering details at the scene. No other information was immediately available.
