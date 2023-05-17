BreakingNews
Man shot off Howell Mill Road in west Midtown
X

BREAKING: Man shot off Howell Mill Road in west Midtown

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

One man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in west Midtown, Atlanta police said.

The shooting happened at 930 Howell Mill Road, according to police. The Brady Apartments and Superica West Midtown restaurant are located at the address.

A man, whose name was not released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, a police spokesperson said.

Investigators were gathering details at the scene. No other information was immediately available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Arizona voters reject NHL arena. Could hockey return to metro Atlanta?3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Revolutionary Chick-fil-A location announces closure at Greenbriar Mall
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Residents sue to overturn new city of Mableton
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia considering pension program to attract and retain state troopers
35m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia considering pension program to attract and retain state troopers
35m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
5h ago
The Latest

Pedestrian killed in crash near North Druid Hills Target store
55m ago
Acworth home invasion turns deadly, police say
2h ago
Man killed after employees exchange gunfire at Forsyth industrial park
3h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
5h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top