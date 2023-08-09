BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man killed in shootout with Walton County deputies in Rockdale

BREAKING: Man killed in shootout with Walton County deputies in Rockdale

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By
15 minutes ago
X

Walton County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man late Tuesday after he fired at them first, according to officials.

The exchange of gunfire came at the end of a chase that traveled into neighboring Rockdale County, according to the GBI, which is investigating the incident. Walton deputies had attempted to pull over a 2001 GMC Yukon for canceled insurance around 10:40 p.m., and the driver accelerated instead of stopping.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Charles Rice, of Covington, also had active felony warrants for arrest, officials with the state agency said.

A pursuit ensued, and deputies chased him into Rockdale, where they performed a maneuver to disable the Yukon near the 4300 block of Haralson Mill Road, officials said. Rice then got out of the SUV and ran away.

Deputies first used a stun gun on Rice, and he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired, the GBI said after their initial investigation. He was killed by return fire, investigators found.

A female passenger in the SUV was not injured, according to the GBI.

Once the state agency finishes its investigation, the case will be given to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review. Tuesday’s shooting is the 63rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Harassment of Fulton poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments3h ago

Credit: AP

New refugee program could bring more Hispanic migrants to Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What you need to know about the new COVID strain now dominant in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

GBI investigating after police, suspect exchange gunfire near Adairsville
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC UPDATE
Lanes reopen on I-285 West in DeKalb after crash injured 1
1h ago
2nd arrest made in killing of Rockdale County mother of 4
13h ago
Search continues for suspects in deadly assault at Atlanta gas station
14h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing from Atlanta
18h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top