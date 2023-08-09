BREAKING: Man killed in shootout with Walton County deputies in Rockdale

Walton County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man late Tuesday after he fired at them first, according to officials.

The exchange of gunfire came at the end of a chase that traveled into neighboring Rockdale County, according to the GBI, which is investigating the incident. Walton deputies had attempted to pull over a 2001 GMC Yukon for canceled insurance around 10:40 p.m., and the driver accelerated instead of stopping.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Charles Rice, of Covington, also had active felony warrants for arrest, officials with the state agency said.

A pursuit ensued, and deputies chased him into Rockdale, where they performed a maneuver to disable the Yukon near the 4300 block of Haralson Mill Road, officials said. Rice then got out of the SUV and ran away.

Deputies first used a stun gun on Rice, and he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired, the GBI said after their initial investigation. He was killed by return fire, investigators found.

A female passenger in the SUV was not injured, according to the GBI.

Once the state agency finishes its investigation, the case will be given to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review. Tuesday’s shooting is the 63rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.