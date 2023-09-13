BREAKING | Man killed in shootout with officers at Roswell gas station, cops say

The GBI has been asked to investigate after a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police at a Roswell gas station, according to officials.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, Roswell officers were called about a suspicious person at the RaceTrac station on Crossville Road and found a man holding a handgun, police said in a statement. The man refused their commands to disarm and surrender and instead barricaded himself inside the store.

All employees were evacuated, officials said, and North Fulton SWAT — a multi-agency SWAT team comprised of Roswell, Alpharetta and Milton officers — were called for assistance.

For nearly two hours, negotiators tried to work with the man and get him to surrender, but he refused to speak with them or relinquish the weapon, according to police. SWAT team members then deployed several less-lethal options to bring the suspect into custody, but it was ineffective. As officers approached him, he fired at them, and several returned fire.

The man was struck and then rushed to a hospital, where he died.

In accordance with Roswell Police Department policy, the GBI was called to handle the investigation into the shooting, the department said.

The state agency has not released details of its investigation.

