BREAKING | Pilot identified after deadly crash at Lake Lanier resort in Hall County

The single-engine aircraft crashed at the Lanier Islands resort.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 40 minutes ago

A man was killed Thursday afternoon when a plane crashed at a resort on Lake Lanier in Hall County, deputies said.

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza went down around 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot along Lanier Islands Parkway near Pine Cone Drive at the Lanier Islands resort. The man killed was the only person aboard the plane, authorities confirmed.

He was identified as Howard Lee Joe, 60, of Dunwoody, by the sheriff’s office. Officials said no one on the ground was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.

