Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban
BREAKING: Man critically injured in shooting at Midtown apartment building

Crime & Public Safety
By Breaking News Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a Midtown apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

A man was critically injured in the shooting, which was reported at about 12:15 p.m. at the Gables Midtown building on Monroe Drive, a police spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was taken to a hospital, the spokesperson said.

Officers remain at the scene. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Breaking News Staff
