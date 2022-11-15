BREAKING: Man critically injured in shooting at Midtown apartment building

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a Midtown apartment building Tuesday afternoon.
A man was critically injured in the shooting, which was reported at about 12:15 p.m. at the Gables Midtown building on Monroe Drive, a police spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was taken to a hospital, the spokesperson said.
Officers remain at the scene. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately available.
We are working to learn more.
