BREAKING | Machete-wielding suspect shot by officer in Chamblee, police say

The officer fired her gun at the suspect, striking him at least once, officials confirmed. Wiggins did not say how many times the officer fired.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition.

“The female officer is fine and will be placed on administrative leave,” the police department said.

The GBI confirmed it has been requested to investigate the incident but has not released any further details.

New Peachtree Rd to Chamblee Tucker Rd/Peachtree Rd is closed due to an ongoing police investigation. Please find an alternate route. Posted by Chamblee Police Department on Thursday, February 15, 2024

Parts of New Peachtree, Chamblee Tucker and Peachtree roads are closed as the investigation unfolds.

