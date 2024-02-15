BREAKING | Machete-wielding suspect shot by officer in Chamblee, police say

A shoplifting suspect armed with a machete was shot by a police officer Thursday in Chamblee, officials said.
An officer responded to a Walmart Supercenter on Chamblee Tucker Road near Peachtree Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. and noticed the suspected shoplifter running away, police spokeswoman Shannon Wiggins said. The officer ran after him and told him several times to stop, Wiggins added.
The chase continued toward an area under an overpass on Chamblee Tucker Road near Peachtree Road. It was then that the man “attempted to attack the officer with a machete,” Wiggins said.
The officer fired her gun at the suspect, striking him at least once, officials confirmed. Wiggins did not say how many times the officer fired.
The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition.
“The female officer is fine and will be placed on administrative leave,” the police department said.
The GBI confirmed it has been requested to investigate the incident but has not released any further details.
New Peachtree Rd to Chamblee Tucker Rd/Peachtree Rd is closed due to an ongoing police investigation. Please find an alternate route.Posted by Chamblee Police Department on Thursday, February 15, 2024
Parts of New Peachtree, Chamblee Tucker and Peachtree roads are closed as the investigation unfolds.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author