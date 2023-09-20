BreakingNews
BREAKING | Large fire in SW Atlanta snarls traffic, shuts down major roads

1 / 5
A gas fire at the Sylvan Road exit has shut down Langford Parkway (Ga. 166).
Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 9 minutes ago
X

Firefighters are at the scene of a massive blaze in southwest Atlanta that has shut down several roads, including a major highway.

Details are limited, but the fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Sylvan Road near the entrance to Langford Parkway in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood. Photos showed flames engulfing a charred vehicle and spread along a section of the road and sidewalk.

“This in an active incident,” Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes were blocked on Langford Parkway at Sylvan Road. Drivers were asked to use I-20 or Metropolitan Parkway.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: WSBTV Videos

